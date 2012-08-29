Screenshots Unveiled For 6 NBA Legends In NBA 2K13

08.29.12 6 years ago

With 2K Sports recently releasing a gameplay trailer, a trailer for All-Star Weekend, and a hilarious ad spot with Blake Griffin, you can tell they’re ramping it up to get ready for the stretch run before NBA 2K13 drops on October 2. We’ve heard so much about the Dream Team being in the game, and about all of the legends that’ll be available to use again, so how about we see a few of them? 2K Sports obliged and is showing off six of them today, including Scottie Pippen, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Shawn Kemp, and the one we’re most excited for – a guy who wasn’t in the game last year as a historic player – Allen Iverson.

Who are you most excited to see?

