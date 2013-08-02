Roy Hibbert Tries Google Glass And We Imagine Being 7 Feet Tall

Have you ever imagined what life is like when you stand over 7 feet tall? You don’t have to anymore. Roy Hibbert tried Google Glass during a recent workout, so you could feel the ease with which he dunks a basketball, blocks a shot, or the repetition needed for that stunningly effective left-hook shot.

There aren’t many people in the United Statesâ€”or the worldâ€”who are seven feet tall. According to available CDC percentages, it’s estimated there are only around 70 American men between the ages of 20-40 who stand 7 feet or taller. So Hibbert’s perspective with Google Glass is pretty unique.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.