Roy Hibbert Tries Google Glass And We Imagine Being 7 Feet Tall

Have you ever imagined what life is like when you stand over 7 feet tall? You don’t have to anymore. Roy Hibbert tried Google Glass during a recent workout, so you could feel the ease with which he dunks a basketball, blocks a shot, or the repetition needed for that stunningly effective left-hook shot.

There aren’t many people in the United States—or the world—who are seven feet tall. According to available CDC percentages, it’s estimated there are only around 70 American men between the ages of 20-40 who stand 7 feet or taller. So Hibbert’s perspective with Google Glass is pretty unique.

