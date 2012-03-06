Serge Ibaka Rejecting Shots All Over The Place

It’s crazy when I say this, but Serge Ibaka only had six blocked shots last night. Only. For the season, he’s averaging 3.2 rejections a night, but he’s had a few ridiculous shot block lines. Last night against Dallas, he was catching shots all over the place, and sent two or three deep into the stands. When will people learn?
1) when is Serge going to get an offensive game?
2) when are the Thunder ball handlers (Westbrook, Harden, Durant) going to create scoring opportunities for their bigs?…and not just themselves.
3) Serge better step up his defense too. Dirk BUSTED HIS ASS in last years WCFs.
1) did you not read the quote? he knows his role
2) those 3 guys get bucketz so it don’t even matter
3) Dirk busts everyone’s ass. the whole league better step up D
Tyson Chandelar 2.0
All he needs to do is swat, alter shots, play log defense and hit the occassional open shot and put-back. He’s doing fine
@ Heckler: Dirk busted EVERYONES ass last year in the playoffs.
