Serge Ibaka Rejecting Shots All Over The Place

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Lamar Odom #Video
03.06.12 6 years ago 6 Comments
It’s crazy when I say this, but Serge Ibaka only had six blocked shots last night. Only. For the season, he’s averaging 3.2 rejections a night, but he’s had a few ridiculous shot block lines. Last night against Dallas, he was catching shots all over the place, and sent two or three deep into the stands. When will people learn?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Lamar Odom#Video
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagLAMAR ODOMOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRodrigue BeauboisSERGE IBAKAvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP