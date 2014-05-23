Serge Ibaka Has Been Upgraded To Day-To-Day, Could Return For Game 3

Before the start of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder declared Serge Ibaka out of the rest of the playoffs with a calf injury. The Spurs were not buying it at all, although we just assumed their skepticism was a way to keep themselves from getting complacent. Well, turns out they may have been right because Ibaka is improving rapidly and could be ready for Game 3.



It was reportedly earlier this week Ibaka would participate in shooting drills during the break between Game 2 and 3 of the series to test out his calf. Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Ibaka has been upgraded to day-to-day:

Serge Ibaka has rapidly progressed and Thunder have changed status to day-to-day for Western Conference Finals, league source tells Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) May 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

OKC ran Ibaka through battery of tests on Thursday and his calf responded well. Still soreness but a Sunday Game 3 return is possible. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) May 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would provide the Thunder with a huge boost, as they try to even the series with two wins on their home floor starting Sunday. OKC’s interior defense has been terrible so far against the Spurs, and coach Scott Brooks has struggled to find a five-man unit that works on both ends of the floor. Ibaka would solve some of those problems, and also provide the team with a much-needed emotional lift.

Even though Ibaka’s presence will make a huge difference, the Thunder still have to win four out of five against the Spurs to take the series. I know there’s precedent from two years ago, when Oklahoma City won four straight after falling behind 0-2 to San Antonio in the Conference Finals, but with the way the Spurs are playing right now, it’s really hard to envision it happening this time around — with or without Ibaka.

What do you think of the Thunder’s chances with Ibaka?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.