PORTLAND – Imagining how the Portland Trail Blazers’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 29, 2018 will dramatically end, Twitter user @pdxbrocialite created what is essentially a Trail Blazers fan’s biggest dream in a single tweet.

In this hypothetical, Blazers guard Seth Curry would outshine his brother, Stephen, by going a perfect 7-for-7 from behind the arc and nailing a game-winner at the buzzer. The real kicker to this imaginative future recap is how the Warriors superstar will dismiss his brother’s high-five as the Moda Center erupts in cheers of “BET-TER CUR-RY!”

Dec 29th. Fourth quarter. Seth Curry is a perfect 7-7 from three. Blazers down two. Three seconds left. Two. One. He shoots. He scores! Blazers beat the Warriors! He extends a hand, but Steph walks away. The crowd chants BET-TER CUR-RY 👏👏 👏👏👏

On the surface, this tweet is a tremendous Blazers-based joke. But there is a shred of truth to the tweet, especially given the sibling rivalry aspect … well, “rivalry” might not be the right word, because unfortunately for Seth, things have been pretty one-sided when he’s taken on his older brother.

In the six times they’ve played against each other in the NBA, Steph has always been the victor. While it adds to everyone’s perception of Seth as the Warriors superstar’s younger brother, the younger Curry could not care less about comparisons to the two-time MVP. After all, he is his own person.

This is why he’s focused on how he can make himself and the Trail Blazers better this season. Curry does acknowledge, though, that his superstar brother’s work ethic has fundamentally shaped his.

“I don’t really compare myself to anything he does or anything like that,” Curry said at Portland’s Media Day in September. “He’s always motivated me my entire life, just being around him and being able to work out with him, watching his work ethic. That hasn’t changed over the last few years. He’s always been a guy for me to look up to and model my work ethic after.”

Like Seth mentions, the Curry family prides themselves on their work ethic. Steph became the superstar he is due to his penchant for constant improvement, which is why Seth is hoping that his own work ethic allows him to be a legitimate rotational player again after missing all of last season with a leg injury. Missing that much time wore on Curry and stalled the momentum he was building over the last couple of years of his career.

“It was a long year,” Curry told reporters at a recent practice. “It was the first time in my life where I was in pain so much, I didn’t really want to go into the gym and work on my game. It was tough. Usually, when I wasn’t doing anything, I would go to the gym and shoot. I couldn’t do that at all.”

Curry’s injury forces him to, once again, go through the struggle of trying to establish him in the league. This was something Curry went through early on in his career when he flirted with the NBA while honing his game in the then-D-League. Curry got his break after an excellent Las Vegas Summer League campaign in 2015 and ended up on the Sacramento Kings for the subsequent season.