To be blunt, it’s been a bit of a mess around the NBA the past few weeks, with numerous games postponed due to health and safety protocols associated with COVID. The Memphis Grizzlies became the latest casualty in recent days, with the next three of their games postponed until a future date.

It’s reignited the question of whether the league should keep pressing forward the way it is amid the ongoing pandemic, but as of now, there are no plans to halt the season and discussion about perhaps revisiting the idea of another Bubble scenario like the one they participated in in Orlando.

Still, there was some good news on that front on Friday, as Sixers guard Seth Curry gave an update on his condition after previously testing positive for COVID, saying that he’s feeling good and will be available to play for Philadelphia when they square off against the Celtics on Friday night.

“I’m feeling good,” Curry said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I’m just a little fatigued at times still, but I’m feeling good. I’m ready to get back out on the court and get my conditioning back, my rhythm back, and that’s pretty much it.”

It was Curry’s positive test that caused the Sixers to be quarantined in New York for several days earlier this month following a game against the Nets. Curry had apparently already cleared the league’s health and safety protocols this week, but the team wanted to give him more time to get back into playing shape. The Sixers will host the Celtics at home at 7:30 ET on ESPN.