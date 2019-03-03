Twitter

Is there anything quite as disrespectful in college basketball than slapping the floor on defense? It’s meant to tell the offense to come at you because anything they do won’t matter. They’re gonna stop you anyways. Some teams do it to show off. Others do it out of frustration, or to send a signal to the rest of the team that they’re going to get a stop.

When Seton Hall was up against Georgetown on Saturday, Quincy McKnight decided to slap the floor up four late in the second half, and the message was quite clear: he was going to stop the offense on this possession. Well, Georgetown took that floor slap personally and decided to send a message of their own. Slap as much as you want, because your defense isn’t going to get a stop on this possession.

Freshman James Akinjo, who was handing the ball when the slap came, took McKnight to school, driving to the basket for the foul and then getting right in McKnight’s face afterward.