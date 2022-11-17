Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drilled A Stepback Three To Beat The Wizards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has somewhat quietly blossomed into one of the NBA’s elite guards over the past few years in Oklahoma City, taking yet another leap this year into full-blown superstardom.

Entering Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander was averaging 31.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 53.9/37.8/93.4 shooting splits, and he only increased those averages with another sensational performance against the Wizards in a comeback win. The Thunder fell behind by as many as 17 in Washington and it seemed like the red-hot Wizards would run away with a win, but Gilgeous-Alexander had other ideas, tying his career-high with 42 points on a ridiculous 14-of-21 shooting night, including the game-winner with 1.1 seconds to play.

🔥 SGA wins it and ties his career-high with 42 PTS on this stepback! pic.twitter.com/JjmPndkRwD — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2022

SGA hits a smooth stepback for the game-winner! 🔥 He finished with 42 PTS, 6 REB, and & 7 AST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SBbmTfhcNi — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2022

SGA poured in the stepback three in over the contest from Monte Morris, as he continues to cement himself as one of the league’s best shotmakers in crunch time. Gilgeous-Alexander now has 10 games with 30-plus points this season (in just 14 appearances), and maybe most impressively, he’s shot above 50 percent from the field in all of those performances.

His development into an All-Star has allowed Oklahoma City to hang around .500 this season despite not even having the services of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, as Gilgeous-Alexander is willing this team into just about every game this season. Of the Thunder’s eight losses this season, just two have come by double-digits, and they are proving to be a handful night in and night out despite an apparent talent deficit — one SGA is making up for in a big way by regularly being the best player on the floor, no matter the opponent.