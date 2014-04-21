Shaq Calls Robin Lopez “BBQ Chicken” Before Barkley Calls Shaq “Overrated”

The crew on TNT’s Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA” got heated last night after the soon-to-be epic Game 1 between the Blazers and Rockets. Shaq started things off by again criticizing Dwight Howard for not taking more advantage of Robin Lopez, the latter of whom he referred to as “BBQ Chicken.” Charles Barkley, never one to shy away from expressing his own opinion, called Shaq “overrated” and said O’Neal “wouldn’t have anything” if it weren’t for Kobe Bryant. Bombs officially dropped!

Here’s Shaq complaining about Dwight not feasting on single coverage from “BBQ Chicken,” Robin Lopez in the post:

Here’s what Barkley said, (as transcribed by NBA Off-Season):

“Let me tell you something. I always thought you were overrated anyway. You were a flash in the pan! If it wasn’t for Kobe Bryant, you wouldn’t have anything… Why don’t you walk into that studio and thank Rick Fox for getting you them rings?”

The Rick Fox one we particularly like.

Who won the war of words between Chuck and Shaq-fu?

