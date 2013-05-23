Shaq & Chris Andersen Sing A Birdman Song Together With Kenny Smith Beatboxing

05.23.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

In Miami’s crazy Game 1 win last night, Chris Andersen must’ve been the unsung hero. He went for 16 points and didn’t miss a shot from the floor, hanging all over the rim whenever the Pacers forgot about him. Afterward, he was invited up to the TNT set and got involved in a funny interview with the guys. The best part about this whole segment is you know Birdman was PISSED when they said he had to wear the headphones and screw up his immaculate mohawk.

