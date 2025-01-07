In what should probably not come as a surprise to anyone who is aware of the history between these two, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard got into it with one another again on the internet. From what we can tell, this latest chapter began when Howard, during an interview with the podcast The GAUDs Show, spoke at length about his relationship with Shaq. It’s all pretty standard stuff — he never wanted to be Shaq, he did want to take stuff Shaq did and apply it to his life like he did with other basketball players, all these things.

“I tried to,” Howard said when he was asked if he’s ever spoken to Shaq about their relationship. “Literally, during Dancing with the Stars, somebody said they’re really close with Shaq, and they were working with me, and I said, hey, man, do you mind sending Shaq a message to try and figure out, like, yo, what’s up? Can we have a sitdown conversation? Cause every conversation, or every time I hear or see something about you, it’s you disrespecting me on some type of level.”

It got to the point, apparently, where Howard wondered if he and Shaq needed to get into a physical altercation over all of this. Anyway, you can watch the entire clip above, but word must have gotten back to Shaq, who tweeted at Howard on Monday night.

“the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke,” Shaq wrote. “Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day.”

About two hours later, Howard responded, repeatedly calling Shaq insecure, accusing him of being jealous of Kobe Bryant, Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, and Charles Barkley, and saying that “I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate.” And on Tuesday morning, Howard sent out a tweet indicating that he doesn’t like how things have gone with Shaq, and expressed that he wants the two to hash things out on a podcast.