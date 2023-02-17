Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to hold back an opinion on a big man. Whether he’s praising someone like Nikola Jokic or setting a high bar for a guy like Joel Embiid to clear, Shaq views himself as an important voice when it comes to centers in the sport of basketball, which makes sense because he was one of the best for a very long time.

One frequent source of Shaq’s ire is Dwight Howard, who famously gave himself one of Shaq’s most prominent nicknames, “Superman.” Shaq has called out Howard numerous times over the years, and on the latest edition of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Candace Parker brought Howard up during a conversation about how some guys need to go overseas to continue their careers as they get older — Howard, who has expressed his desire to play in the NBA again, is currently playing for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

The mere mention of Howard got a laugh out of Shaq, who has criticized Howard for his current situation in the past and decided to mock him this time around.

It is unclear why Shaq believes that Taiwan is “not overseas,” but he is correct that Howard’s team has a losing record. The team is 3-11 right now (he has played in all three of their wins), with Howard appearing in eight games and averaging 24 points, 14.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.