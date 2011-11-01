Shaq’s New Book Explains His Beef With Kobe; Derrick Williams Says He Should’ve Been The No. 1 Pick

And you thought the Shaq vs. Kobe beef was over? It’ll never end. This will go on longer than anything, linger longer than Brett Favre, and it’ll probably still have people talking 10 years down the road. All was quiet on the front for a while, but O’Neal has a new autobiography dropping on Nov. 15 – it’s called Shaq Uncut: My Story and it’s co-written with Jackie MacMullan – and the book gives some more inside info on O’Neal’s view of the feud between two of the most polarizing players in NBA history. According to Shaq, it was Kobe that destroyed the team’s shot at a title in 2004, the year they had Karl Malone and Gary Payton. Deadspin got a hold of some parts of the book, and even though we’ve heard just about every Shaq/Kobe story possible, there were a few in here that got us. During the whole trial situation with Kobe in 2003, Shaq says Bryant got legitimately pissed at all of his teammates and confronted them all face-to-face. Bryant was upset and hurt that no one had come out to publicly support him, no one had helped him out, called him or done anything for him. O’Neal says he did try to call him and then Brian Shaw – who has been around Bryant since he was a little kid – chimed in with this to Bryant: “We don’t even know you.” O’Neal writes all of the guys invited Kobe to parties, to weddings to all sorts of off-court stuff and 24 (or 8 at that time) never showed. Then when it was time for his wedding (prior to all of this), he didn’t invite anyone. Ouch. The 2003-04 tension originally started when Bryant basically went straight from a Laker meeting – with Phil Jackson telling him and Shaq to quit it – to an interview where he blasted O’Neal for being out of shape, lazy and not ready to work in training camp. Still, O’Neal did say a few nice things about his “little brother.” He admits he was young and immature, but says everything Bryant has done now, he told them he was going to do it all, even at 18: franchise leading scorer, five-time NBA champ, the greatest player in the game. O’Neal writes that Kobe told him: “I’m going to be the Will Smith of the NBA.” … The Diesel also tells a great story about Pat Riley and how the two of them once almost put the dukes up. Of course, it all started because our man J-Will was late for practice … Whoever made this video was clearing on some special Halloween candy … Derrick Williams says he should’ve been the draft’s No. 1 pick. Do you agree with him? We have a feeling this is going to play out for the next two or three years. Our prediction: Williams puts up bigger numbers, but Kyrie Irving – as a floor general/leader – influences more Ws. Either way, we are definitely watching more of Minnesota than the Cavs this year … Williams might be gone from Arizona, but the squad is still looking to do big things this year, even if they did lose to a D-II school in a recent exhibition. We previewed the ‘Cats yesterday as well as No. 15 Xavier … ESPN ran down a list of most likely amnesty candidates should the new labor agreement give each NBA team one free pass out of a contract. Some of the rather interesting names in there: Elton Brand, Rudy Gay, Brandon Roy, Richard Jefferson and Rashard Lewis. While we agree with most of those, there’s no way Memphis lets Gay loose. No way. Yes they signed him to a pretty big deal and yes they are either going to have to open up the bank for Marc Gasol or tell him peace, but getting rid of their best all-around player isn’t the answer. There are about 29 NBA teams praying they’re stupid enough and cheap enough to do that. Without Gay, Memphis is a good team. With him, they suddenly become very, very dangerous (it also doesn’t hurt that he’s barely 25 years old) … Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports reported that former NBA guard Jamaal Tinsley is entering his name into Thursday’s NBA Development League draft … As we wrote yesterday, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her new husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries. This was very surprising. We thought they would grow old together. Oh well; Kris at least wants to keep it together. Kim, not so much. She must’ve saw that Reggie Bush finally rushed for 100 yards this weekend … Besides HumpDash, here are five other NBA marriages that just didn’t quite have what it takes … And Mikhail Prokhorov can do a lot of things that revolve around making money, jet skiing and women, but we didn’t know he could hoop. Turns out, he’s got game or… something that resembles game while playing against a bunch of old dudes on their lunch break. Still, he surprised us. The cameraman keeps peeling to the crowd to show a couple of ladies, and we can’t tell which one is Prokhorov’s woman: the one his age or the one who looks like she’s in college. Anyways, how about a one-on-one tournament of NBA owners? Prokhorov would be out there busting people … We’re out like Tony La Russa.
shaq conveniently forgot to mention that he blasted kobe publicly the day before kobe went to jim gray on BSPN. you pretty much have 2 polar opposites in terms of personality that clashed, kobe’s the no nonsense all business kinda guy, whereas shaq is a comedian and values “brotherhood” if you call it that with the hazing and what not, to which kobe took it as an obstacle to working at his craft, rightfully or wrongfully.
@ drew:
how about kobe’s just an arrogant asshole? u really gonna make his antisocial behavior out like he was perfecting a jumper every minute and that’s why he didn’t go out with his teammates? that’s just dumb.
I got no more than Shaq. That’s Kobe right there, slithering mamba.
I meaNt one more. Stupid phone.
RE: Shaq Kobe
This is why Kobe has been disliked by much of the sports world for so long. Makes me sick when I read that he’s universally liked/loved or whatever these days.
People seem to forget that he ruined what should have been a larger Lakers dynasty, and not because he wasn’t good. Ultimately, someone can’t be blamed for not being good enough. There’s only one champ, after all. But if your public persona is “I’m a d-bag”, who’s going to like you?
Respect is a different issue, because he’s had game for a decade now.
Just imagine if Dwight Howard had gone to OKC when Durant was drafted. He’d become a top 3 center in the league already (with Yao and Shaq), so there was no way that a rookie swingman would punk him, both in games and in the media, right? Granted, Durant had more hype and Howard wasn’t as dominant as Shaq, but you can see how the “new kid on the block” shouldn’t be the one making waves.
PS Biggie over Tupac, Pearl Jam over Nirvana, and Halo over CoD, just so Tuesday can feel like doomsday on the forum
Kim dated Reggie then marries Kris. I thought if you go Black, you don’t go back? Kris is white. Damn Spoils are too funny!
If Kobe was antisocial, you can’t blame him. Shaq treated that dude like shit from almost the instant the Hornets traded to the Lakers on Draft Day. He led damn near the entire team against him too. It’s not smart to trust people who bullshit you and their clique, sports or not. Kobe isn’t an angel and he indeed has an ego, but he doesn’t have the two faced resume that Shaq has and he never mailed it like Shaq did. Only Allen Iverson bullshitted more when it came to training and practice. Most of Shaq’s injuries during the Laker’s run during the time stemmed from his fucking around, thinking that playing into shape, and waiting until the Playoffs were his offenses. Karl Malone getting hurt in the Finals and Gary Payton not fitting in the Triangle Offense as to why the Pistons won more than what Kobe did or didn’t do.
Kobe isn’t two-faced? Wow. You’re really trying hard to ignore damn near everything in Kobe’s past.
Kobe is more responsible than anyone else for that disastrous finals against the Pistons. I couldn’t believe my eyes, because I thought that Laker team could operate at 60% and still take out the Pistons. Game after game: Shaq dominates early, gets the Lakers the lead. Kobe starts jacking. Pistons get back in game. Lakers go back to Shaq, who takes back control of the game. Then Kobe tries to close it out and the Pistons play smart enough to let Kobe shoot the Lakers out of the game down the stretch.
If I was Shaq, I would have been furious about that series. Instead, I’m a Kings fan and I laughed my ass off.
bruce…stop focusing on race so much…but to correct you, kris humphries’ dad is black
“Anyways, how about a one-on-one tournament of NBA owners? Prokhorov would be out there busting people …”
My man in Charlotte takes that tourney EASY…
And that Kobe-Shaq shit is sooo played out. I appreciated what Shaq did for my Lakers, but after all the flak Kobe STILL gets from the “Kobe wouldn’t ever have sniffed a Finals without Shaq” even after 3 straight Finals and 2 Finals MVPs, Shaq had to bounce so Kobe could get the shine he standin in now.
I wanted Shaq n Kobe to get 6 rings too, but if that had happened, Kobe gets relegated closer to Scottie than Mike…
He totally forgot who owned the Bobcats lol let’s see if “Prokhorov would be out there busting people …”
@ K Dizzle
That statement rang an alarm in my head too. DIME, you guys ok?
Shaq an kobe fucked that up.They got they rings without eachother but coulda had 10 together.DICKHEADS. And MJ would cook the shit outta the nets dude.
Is there a video of said owner busting old(er) dudes a$sesess or were we to just use our imagination?
*Shot goes up, pan fictional camera to something Beiber Newz will post, high fives all around, check ball, Mikhail catches it in the mid-post, pan back to homegirl doing jumping jacks for no reason, old man up and under, high fives all around. Mikhail then drives for a lay up and hits the Kevin Durant pose for a good minute while play resumes, said girls knees buckle, cameraman wants the veiwers to read the fineprint located on the left backpocket of some wrinkly yet stacked mature woman.*
I bet a regulation NBA Basketball could fit in Kardashian’s cooze.
^ Don’t think any same person would take that bet.
And Kris Humphries probably doesn’t feel too bad about the divorce. People know who he is now. Prior to 8 months ago, he used to get stares from strangers on the street whispering, “Is that Blake Griffin?”
haa…i don’t know what you’re saying F&F
perhaps shaq is, not necessarily building notoriety (because he’s shaq), but some sort of off court hype, for his emergence as a full time tv personality. i’ve heard more about shaq this offseason more than any nba player going through this lockout. the big fella who retired knows how to stay in the know.
Shaq will milk this until the end of time. Over/Under Number of months before the ESPN 30 For 30: Purple & Gold Dethroned airs? 14
Whenever his first night will be in the TNT studio, I’d bet that he’ll reminisce about his championship opening nights and then say,
“I’d probably have 3 handfuls of rings if Kobe didn’t run me out of town. All the juicy details can be found on your Ipad 3, Kindle Blaze, or a bookstore nearest you for the Ofrah bookclub recommens’d autobiographia of Me, The Great One, Shaq Daddy’s own, book for $11.99. And Chuck, here is a picture book of my life so you can see what a champion looks like. In stores now!”
[25.media.tumblr.com]
I actually looked around my living room when I read the NBA owners 1 on 1 line too. I figured someone was trying to get me to flip out.
I was going to blast the Shaq book, but Jackie MacMullen is the real deal. That lady knows her shit when it comes to basketball, so having her attached to it makes it legit enough for me. And why does the Kobe/Shaq thing have to be one guy’s fault? Kobe is right, Shaq was lazy and didn’t work as hard as he should have. Shaq’s right, Kobe was/is, depending on how you look at it, an antisocial dick. Like any relationship that ends, sometimes it’s just that two personalities don’t mesh. If you like Kobe more, you put the blame on Shaq and vice versa.
I think Williams is a better player than Irving, but a good point guard makes more of a difference on a team than a really good forward. Centers and point guards are really hard to come by, so if you can get a good one you have to do it unless the forward or 2 guard is on another planet. Durant and Griffin are the only 2 guys recently. If you can get a really solid PG, you have to take him.
Dammit, I forgot to give Dime props on the Kardashian/Reggie Bush 100 yards rushing joke. You have to figure all of the checks for the wedding cleared. And someone, I don’t remember where I heard it, said the Kim must’ve remembered that she likes banging black football players.
Memphis using amnesty on Gay, and for Chicago to sign him to fill that hole at the 2
…wishful thinking that’ll only happen in 2K12
Sarah Palin hasn’t gone ‘Back in Black’.
Chris Bosh would make a good amnesty candidate.
Kris Humphries prolly needs to change his last name to Kardashian or Humphries-Kardashian to save his marriage.
Kobe. Great basketball player. Lousy human being.
Kobe was power hungry, he ruined that team. He didn’t want to wait his turn to be the man. Hes highly talented and very intelligent but lacks respect for others. He actually could have been better than he has been but never seen the bigger picture. Him like AI are selfish and rarely if ever made their teammates better. I like both dudes but “it is what it is”
P.S. long live Dwade
@ Big Island – good analysis on Irving/Williams.
At their best, they’re gonna be CP3 n Melo.
At their worst, they could be poor men’s Devin Harris n Mike Beasley.
The way these soft ass players are gettin now, we about 3 seasons from hearin that Irving and Williams are tryin to get on the same squad…
@ Unchecked Aggression
You’re really trying hard to ignore that I did say that Kobe isn’t an angel and that he has an ego. Shaq is way worse than Kobe when it comes to being two-faced too.
Shaq is like the popular kid using his popularity against Kobe. Kobe is the kid who says he doesn’t care but then goes on to bash Shaq. Niether is a victim of any more than the othets ire. Maybe they’ll grow up someday, but I wouldn’t count on it.
@ JBaller
Exactly. Shaq’s pulled that shit on other players, teams and coaches over the course of his career in addition to bullshitting in general. Just look at Penny, Eddie Jones, Dwyane Wade, Del Harris, the Magic, and the heat. Then there was that shit he pulled when he stole Steve Nash’s TV idead and wound up having to pay for it.
See, this is the thing with break ups. Nobody wants to take the fall. Promoman and Unchecked are having an argument about guys arguing. They both fucked up and it cost their team, and them, rings. If those two play at a high level together, sorry, nobody beats the Lakers. Unchecked likes Shaq, Promo likes Kobe. Shaq is what he is, live with it or without it. Kobe is what he is, live with it or without it. Or fuck it, bicker back and forth about which one is to blame. The fact of the matter is that everyone knew Shaq was the man and eventually Kobe would be the man. Shaq wanted to be the man too long, Kobe wanted to be the man too soon, and it cost the Lakers a solid 3 years of nobody touching them. I am all out of fucks to give about that situation.
Not the 1st time the Lakers had the best center in the game n had a young stud in the wings tho had to wait his turn. Difference is that Magic appreciated Kareem and understood they had to ride Cap as long as they had him.
If kobe had got one of those first 3 Finals MVPs, it coulda changed the whole dynamic of that relationship…
Unfortunately for him, Shaq was so dominant that even averages of 30, 6 and 5 were still “2nd fiddle”
i think it was easier for magic to not step on kareem’s toes because everyone understood magic was the king of LA. u do mention kobe getting one of the 1st finals mvp changing the outcome. so true. kobe spent too much energy tryign to show the world he was capable of carrying a franchise, even better than shaq.