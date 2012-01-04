Shaquille Johnson Again Proves He’s The Top Dunker In High School

#Video
01.04.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

We’ve been huge fans of Shaquille Johnson for a while simply because you don’t see hops like these every day. We’re talking not in the NBA, overseas, on playgrounds and DEFINITELY not in high school. I’m scared for the guards that have to check him (and the big guys too) once this kid finally gets to Auburn. It could get ugly. Hit the jump for proof of why it’s not even a question that Johnson is the best high school dunker in the world.

Here’s Johnson winning a dunk contest at the Beach Ball Classic:

All time, where does Johnson rank among high school dunkers?

TOPICS#Video
TAGShigh schoolShaquille Johnsonvideo

