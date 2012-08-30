Shawn Kemp’s Top 10 Dunks

When it was unveiled Shawn Kemp was one of the newest screenshots for NBA 2K13 it was clinched for me: The first time I get on the game, I’m going straight to play as the Reign Man. There are dozens of better players included in the game to be sure, but none whose game was the video game template everyone strives for. Kemp is not just my choice but everyone’s, even if they don’t know it. The kind of mid-90s player Kemp was is now the player everyone unwittingly creates — unlimited hops, size and power — without realizing they just created essentially Shawn Kemp. The option to play as him means you can even try to restage his top 10 dunks. What are they? Glad you asked.

*** *** ***

10. RONY SEIKALY REVERSE

The ease with which he pulled off these dunks always stops me cold. Like this, on Rony Seikaly. I imagine Kemp’s mind thinking something like, Well why wouldn’t you reverse the oop off a pick and roll? Maybe because it’s insanely difficult with a defender reaching over your shoulder? It was plays like these that turned Seikaly into a electronic/house DJ.