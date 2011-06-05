Shawn Marion Is Going Through A Matrix Revolution; Shaq Almost Became A Maverick

The x-factor in the Mavs’ entire postseason run? No doubt about it, that guy has been Shawn Marion. He was kinda forgotten about, his numbers down since leaving Steve Nash and his athleticism waning as his age advances. Remember, earlier this year, dude wasn’t even starting. Then Caron Butler got hurt, the Matrix reloaded and in his last five postseason games, he’s averaging 15.4 points a game. Still, how angry was he after Game 2 when his 20/8 game was nearly overshadowed by Nash’s girl? … Interestingly, the teams in the NBA Finals, Dallas and Miami, and Shaq, all have a history. The Sun Sentinel wrote that in Shaq’s final year with the Heat, he basically started skipping games because of a hip injury, despite wrestling teammates at times in the locker room before games. Supposedly, O’Neal wanted a buyout, wanted to get away from a terrible team, and had a championship suitor waiting to sign him. That team? Mark Cuban and the Mavs. It never happened; Miami’s executives couldn’t stand Cuban and instead opted to send Shaq to Phoenix. Once there, O’Neal flourished and the rest is history … So Mike D’Antoni is saying he wants to remain with the Knicks. Of course he’s going to say that. But one of the reasons Donnie Walsh said enough is enough was because of the ongoing problems between James Dolan and D’Antoni. Now that Walsh is gone – he’s the one who brought in D’Antoni – who knows what’ll happen. The Knicks might be going in circles, but honestly with the team they have, it might be best to bring in a new coach. Maybe someone who will preach defense beyond three minutes in practice? … With the lockout looming, Memphis won’t be bringing back any of their assistant coaches in order to save dough. All of Lionel Hollins’ staff is now gone. And people thought the Grizzlies were turning the corner with the spending-money stuff. Watch their next move be re-signing Shane Battier, getting rid of Hollins and using Battier as a player/coach to kill two birds with one stone … New Orleans’ GM Dell Demps started laughing when someone asked him about a recent rumor of a Chris Paul-for-Russell Westbrook swap. It cracks us up too. It’s routine for an organization to say they aren’t shopping their players, and then turn around and send them off. But we believe Thunder GM Sam Presti when he says they aren’t getting rid of Westbrook. Why would you? He’s 22. Chill. Neither team would consider that trade. By the way, we aren’t sold on CP being all the way to his former self. We really hope he is, but people forget his numbers and minutes were significantly down this year, and there were a lot of scouts who didn’t see the same explosive quickness. In the playoffs he got the best possible matchup he could’ve asked for: the Lakers. No one plays him worse than L.A. If New Orleans could schedule the Purple & Gold 82 times a year, CP would averaged like 35 points, 15 assists & 17 flops a game … If you had a couple of guesses at how Charles Oakley‘s time in Charlotte as an assistant would end, one of them would have to be because of a fight right? Oakley says he got played like Nicky Santoro by a couple of security guards at a Las Vegas casino and now the subsequent injuries may keep him off the sidelines this year. All jokes aside, hopefully he recovers fully … And of course, David Kahn doesn’t want to trade the second pick. There are too many good point guards available … We’re out like Oakley.
in today’s world..we have a lot of BANDWAGONers. and the sucky part about that is the part that no1 can ever truly tell apart the TRUE fans (believers through thick and thin/people who admire and stick up for their team through anything/sheer love) from these people that just hop on the next thing smoking.
and right now the next thing smoking is dallas. but in particular, the play of dirk. it’s crazy to see all these “i love dirk” posts on blogs and FACEBOOK of people’s love for dirk. like outta nowhere. i dunno how many people were on his meat just 2 years ago but now these dirk fans have apparently come outta hibernation.
i write this because there was a time dirk wasn’t even cool to talk about. becuase he wasn’t some1 you believed in. he was always a let down, more in part because his teams have found ways to collapse (ala in Game 6 of the 2005 west semifinals. Dallas was up 111-108 late in regulation and jason terry took his time getting down the court as Nash ran and hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left eventually sending the game into OT)
this is the key point coming up. in 2010, as amare took his talents to madison ave. , people said he wouldn’t be the same without nash. well THAT WAS SAID ABOUT DIRK. when nash left in free agency, people threw in the towel on dirk. but fast foward to 2011 and EVERYONE AND THEIR MOMMA are like “dirk this, dirk that, i always beloeved in you, you are my fav player dirk”
yea….ok…say all you want about kobe fans…but even when kobe is talked bad about, fans know how to stick to him.
^^^^ Bull Fucking Shit. This from a Laker fan who posted a “poem” about the Heat a few Smacks back? HAHAHAHAHA
[dimemag.com]
Check out post numba 6 HAHAHAHA
I think everyone is on dirk cause no one wants to see lebron win a chip and everyone loves a rocky/underdog. Both are a big influence in their choice of only team in the finals. I really could careless about the “i was a dirk fan before it was cool”….I’d rather pull for dallas and co before bron.
Regardless of what u think about dirk fans, they pale in comparison to the new heat fans.
And thats besides the point. Dirk has been flat out amazing these playoffs. I havent seen anyone kick so much ass throughout the playoffs in a very long time. Not wade, not rondo and bron avging close to trip dubs, not kobe, and im a laker fan saying this. The last player to dominate the entire playoffs was probably the man who just retired.
People like to hold players standards to jordan who was seemingly invincible, but dont forget his failures prior to reaching that point. History is always rewritten, and dirks doing that right now.
PS – Dont forget that the finals 5 years back were more a reffing debacle than a dirk choke job.
Damn right. I’d blindly root for any team out there as long as they get to kick the living shit out of LeDouche, LeSoft and LeWhiney-ass.
And to see Dirk do it at an elite level is basketball bliss and an effin’ privilege…
Just enjoying to see the good old farts do their shit, Matrix, Kidd, Peja… as well as little farts like Barea and Jet… lol
who cares if you’re a bandwagon fan?? why does that matter again??
DORK NoRINGzski – Better luck next year!
@8
Are you trying to get a laugh with that or are you just an idiot?
Also, who care about bandwagon fans? It’s like “real” fans take it as a personal attack or something. I am hoping the Mavs win, but I wouldn’t call myself a Mavs fan. I hate the Heat.
Also, keep in mind your favorite team changes so much throughout the years, it is hard to follow one team at times. Like the Knicks for example. I like the Knicks, I follow them and I’m a fan. But then they do stuff like let Walsh go, the whole I. Thomas thing, etc. I like the franchise but the franchise changes so much every year and over time. You try to go with it but at times you have to have other teams you like. No one said you can’t have more than one favorite team.
Whenever I see a post from ‘beaver newz’ I just scroll past the nonsense.
Let’s see if the mavs can grab game 3. I hope they get it
@11
Just lost even more cred. Nothing like coming back at someone like a 10 year old.
JET still has one huge game coming in this series. I wonder if it’ll be tonight. If the Mavs can get their 3 on, they’ll 20 piece.
Oh snaps! It’s going down on Dimes I see. Let’s get it started…
CP3 to Orlando since Dwight said he wasn’t gonna leave and wanted people to come to him?
Online shit talking gotta love it. Bieber and control, the online bullies lol. Gotta love their basketball insight though……
And who cares if a fan is bandwagon or not? Free country, root for who you want. What’s wrong with jumping on Dirk’s bandwagon? He’s a nice guy, hard worker, and hits the craziest j’s i’ve ever seen.
DALLAS BITCH. Let’s see what type of energy the Mavs come out with. Hopefully we can jump on em early and feed off the crowd. We need a monster game from Dirk to get this win today.
#MAVS
^^^
TIM DONAGHY
Talks
About
Finals
Reffing
Dude youre repeating what North said – weak
Jay–As if that guy’s reputation wasn’t bad enough. He’s only getting worse. The funniest part is where he talks about game one and claims the BS call on Lebron should have been a Flagrant 1. That guy is feeding off idiocy and conspiracy theorists.
And beiber newz, stop this BS arguing with people if you think it’s so immature. I find you to be very childish and ignorant, but really, who cares what I think? Why can’t you just let it go?
idk…that call on the coach was as bullshit call as boozer flag. call on bron.
Tonight’s game is big. If Miami wins, I think the series is over. If Dallas wins, I think they will win, but Miami could still win it. That’s not making much sense. If Miami wins, there’s a 90% chance it’s over. If Dallas wins, 75% chance it’s over. That makes more sense. I’m not hungry, I didn’t go to the gym, I’m just too antsy to do anything, it’s pathetic. This eats ass.
How fucking tough were the security guys in Vegas to beat the crap out of Oak? I got a black eye at a Knicks/Clippers game because I was close enough to the court to HEAR Oakley, let alone actually get touched. Danny Manning dropped 38 or 40 on him though. Back when he had the Erick Sermon bleached hair.
As far as Beibz and En Fuego talking crap, it’s pretty bad when it drops to the bad mom jokes that quickly. Even people who aren’t Dirk fans can appreciate how well he’s played so far. It would be funny to get everyone in a room together to see who actually backed up what they talked about online. It’d be like the guys at the park or gym who talk like they’re going to fight, but never make a move until after someone gets in between them to get the game going again. Nobody in here is Kimbo.
WOO-SAAAAAWWW
Of course the Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook trade is a rumor. New Orleans is crazy to trade Chris for Russell since Russell is a shooting guard playing point guard.
@jay,
i dont know about trusting a “criminal”…hell i grew up around nothing but criminals. I like how people try to discredit another person by calling them a criminal. Hell if i was going to listen to anyone about cheating and lying, it’ll be a criminal. Game recognize game.
I thought the video Donaghy did on Lebron and his 5 travels in one play vs the Bulls was very telling of how the refs just allow certain plays/violations to pass.
The problem with what Donaghy is doing is that he’s only looking at one side. It would be pretty easy for someone else to pick a couple plays in a game to make it look like the refs had it out the other way. BTW, I would never automatically discount what someone says just because they are a “criminal”. The reason I have been watching Donaghy’s videos is because I am curious to see what he’s got to support his view… And I’m not impressed.
You gotta take what that dude says with a grain of salt. I’m about as big a Kings fan as you can get, but I can’t accept a lot of the BS he has spouted given the evidence that is out there. There are ref biases and certain plays that players get away with. Anybody that watches basketball knows that.
@bandwagon fans – aint nothing wrong w it, but if u jump from team to team when they get good ypure just a fan of the game, you arent a real fan of that team. Real fans stick w their squad through thick and thin and they sure as shit dont have 2 teams (Beiber, you rail about bandwagoners but then say youve got 2 teams. Wow, thats almost as assanine as trying to be a tough guy while repping justin beiber, fuckin troll.) I been posting on this site since we had Big Al and even bigger losing streaks and been a diehard Cs fan for 20 years (far back as i can remember.) I seen the lowest lows and ridden them out like a real fan of a team should. If you only jump to good teams, you never get to experience the highest highs cuz you jumped off ship when the lows came. Thats fine, but youre a fan of basketball, you aint a real Heat fan if youre over ten and always liked ball but just became a Heat fan when they locked up the 2 best players in the league and another top 20 guy. Just sayin…
HERE IS WHY I LIKE THE KNICKS AND LAKERS.
i am from new york. i was born in new york. my dad always talked about the knicks while i was growing up. however, my favorite player has always been kobe bryant. the knicks are my TEAM and kobe was my FAV ATHLETE. so, in liking kobe at a young age, i started liking the organization. i know the history of the lakers. not just a cheer-cheer-rah-rah laker fan. but a true laker fan. but that developed over time from my love of my favorite athlete. so me liking the lakers just happened. every1 is allowed to like the team their city plays in, like me and the knicks, but my love for the lakers is the truest there is. most people know me as a laker fan. not a knick even tho i am a new yorker. that’s my explanation and i understand why you went at me, u just didnt know. so i wont get all “en fuego” on you.
EXCERPT FROM #34: “If you only jump to good teams, you never get to experience the highest highs cuz you jumped off ship when the lows came. Thats fine, but youre a fan of basketball, you aint a real Heat fan if youre over ten and always liked ball but just became a Heat fan when they locked up the 2 best players in the league and another top 20 guy. Just sayin…”
PREACH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
this is a point of what i was trying to make. the dirk craze will get more outta control if he wins it all, as it should, but still..you never know who the true fans are and who just snuck on with the cargo.
i really do wonder how many of those “dirk fans” held their same faith in him when nash left, really. they thought nash made him as a player. hmmmm you’ll never know.
@unchecked
Im not saying that all conspiracy theorist are truth tellers. What im saying is that Donaghy is not alone and everything he’s been saying makes a lot of sense and explains a lot when you look back at some plays or series.
Also, why would anyone trust David Stern? Dude is a lawyer. One of the last two types of humans i would ever trust in this world (the other being a politician).
So if i was going to choose who to trust between the two evils??? I’ll take the former ref, who was asked to fix games. Im suprised he hasnt been paid off or by now or worse. I heard they (Sterns people) paid him not to release his tell all book.
On another note im watching the game and during this drink spill they showed two very intresting people.
George Lopez and Scottie Pippen.
Man the NBA sure knows how ro market themselves
On another note im watching the game and during this drink spill they showed two very intresting people.
Laker fan, George Lopez
and Bulls HOFer Scottie Pippen.
Showing up to watch Mia vs Dal?
Man the NBA sure knows how ro market themselves