‘Sheed & Rick Mahorn Debate Which Pistons Team Was Better: ’04 or Bad Boys?

You will absolutely love this if you’re a fan of intriguing NBA personalities outside the mainstream. Rasheed Wallace, easily the most intelligent basketball mind to also get repeatedly called a knucklehead in the media, sat down to chat with former Pistons Bad Boy, and resident member of the terrifying as all hell team, Rick Mahorn to figure out which of their championship-winning Pistons teams was better: Sheed’s 2004 edition, or Mahorn’s 1989 Bad Boys?

Their debate of individual match-ups between their squads should be shown somewhere in Springfield; no one is safe from their jabs. Mahorn talks some s**t, ‘Sheed comes right back. There is just so much to love about this video. Here’s how it ended:

Sheed: “And this the guy you want to host ya’ll program here?”

Mahorn: “I beat him up when he was a freshmanâ€””

Sheed: “â€”That was then. I told you, I ain’t going for that now, Rick. I’m a grown man with kids, now.”

Mahorn: “Why you gotta get all loud?”

Sheed: “‘Cause â€”uhhhasfsds”

Laughter.

And scene.

The Bad Boys will be saluted tonight during their 25th anniversary reunion at the Palace of Auburn Hills â€” besides MSG, the only arena that hasn’t taken on corporate naming rights, which makes us so happy. But not as happy as these two made us in that video.

Who was better: ‘Sheed’s ’04 Pistons or Mahorn’s ’89 Bad Boys?

