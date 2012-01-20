Shoe Science: Kobe Bryant & The Nike Kobe VII System Supreme

As you now known, the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme isn’t just a shoe, but a system that adapts with you and allows you to elevate your game. With two interchangeable insert options – Attack Fast or Attack Strong – the KobeSystem allows you to switch out the cushioning and ankle support to match your style of play. But let’s look at the science.

Attack Fast

The two Zoom Bags in the midsole keep you responsive, quick and a step ahead of your defender. Fractal design in the heel provides the lateral support necessary for elevation and quick change of direction. The ability to adapt is paramount. Attack first, attack fast. #KobeSystem

Attack Strong

The Lunar Foam midsole is for cushioning and protection. Next-generation Flywire 3.0 technology gives you the flexibility needed to make your move. A high-top proprioceptive sleeve provides a sense of security so you can stay focused on the task at hand. Attack hard, attack strong. Own your strength. #KobeSystem

Which way do you play?

