Shots Fired! Dion Waiters On OKC Versus CLE: “Like, I Actually Touch The Ball”

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.20.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

Dion Waiters recently minced words when indirectly comparing his short time with Oklahoma City Thunder to his two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s not taking that surprisingly passive approach anymore. Again touching on the difference between playing for Oklahoma City versus Cleveland, the third-year guard recently said, “Listen, they give me the ball.

Via Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman:

“Listen,” he said, “they give me the ball. Like, I touch the ball. Like, I actually, like, you know, touch the ball.”

Shots fired!

Not that it’s at all surprising. Waiters frequently clashed with teammates and coaches as a Cavalier, and it was clear from the get-go this season that he was unhappy taken even more of a backseat offensively with LeBron James in tow. After he was traded, a report emerged that Waiters even told Cleveland officials that he was a better player than Kyrie Irving.

Considering the honeymoon start to his tenure with the Thunder, let’s just hope he doesn’t say something similar about Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook. Oklahoma City needs all the help it can get to climb the Western Conference ranks from its injury-induced current standing, and a happy, engaged Waiters is certainly capable of offering it – as long as his head is on straight.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDion WaitersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSmack

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP