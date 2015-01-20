Shots Fired! Dion Waiters On OKC Versus CLE: “Like, I Actually Touch The Ball”

Dion Waiters recently minced words when indirectly comparing his short time with Oklahoma City Thunder to his two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s not taking that surprisingly passive approach anymore. Again touching on the difference between playing for Oklahoma City versus Cleveland, the third-year guard recently said, “Listen, they give me the ball.“

Via Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman:

“Listen,” he said, “they give me the ball. Like, I touch the ball. Like, I actually, like, you know, touch the ball.”

Not that it’s at all surprising. Waiters frequently clashed with teammates and coaches as a Cavalier, and it was clear from the get-go this season that he was unhappy taken even more of a backseat offensively with LeBron James in tow. After he was traded, a report emerged that Waiters even told Cleveland officials that he was a better player than Kyrie Irving.

Considering the honeymoon start to his tenure with the Thunder, let’s just hope he doesn’t say something similar about Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook. Oklahoma City needs all the help it can get to climb the Western Conference ranks from its injury-induced current standing, and a happy, engaged Waiters is certainly capable of offering it – as long as his head is on straight.

