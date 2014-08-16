Sick Mini Dunk Contest Breaks Out At Chris Paul’s Elite Camp

#Chris Paul
08.16.14 4 years ago

Throughout the summer, there have been countless displays of jaw dropping athleticism on the court at basketball pro-ams, summer leagues, and dunk contests. Therefore, it’s not too surprising to see a dazzling dunk show breakout at an amateur basketball camp. That is exactly what went down at Chris Paul’s camp in North Carolina last weekend.

The CP3 Elite Guard Camp is an invitation-only camp for the top 30 high school and top 15 collegiate point guards from across the nation. Notable alumni of CP3 Elite include Harrison Barnes, Trey Burke, Michael Carter-Williams, Victor Oladipo, Isaiah Thomas, and Kemba Walker.

During the Clippers guard’s camp, four of the invited points guards joined forces to showcase their mad hops in a mini dunk contest. 6-3 Malik Monk from Bentonville High School, 5-11 Keifer Sykes out of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, 6-5 Dezmine Wells out of the University of Maryland, and 6-2 Kwe Parker from Trinity Christian High School collectively unleashed a dunk off that shut down the North Carolina gym, and rightfully so.

Between Monk’s – who is a top prospect in the Class of 2016 – monster tomahawk and alley-oop 360 dunk to Sykes’ alley-oop 360 finish and insane self alley-oop windmill, this dunk-off was on a different level of ridiculous, as evidenced by CP3’s reaction at the end of the video. The future of dunking is in safe hands, to say the very least.

