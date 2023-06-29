A bombshell dropped 25 hours before the NBA’s free agency period begins. On Thursday afternoon, multiple reports indicated that James Harden is going to pick up player option in his contract for the 2023-24 season and then work with the Philadelphia 76ers on finding a potential trade. Almost immediately, it became clear that the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks are among the teams that are interested in bringing the former league MVP on board.

It’s quite the change in direction for the Sixers, at least, as reports indicted the team wanted to bring back the player they acquired at the 2022 NBA trade deadline. But now Harden appears to be on his way out, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is a pretty simple reason why.

“The 76ers made it clear throughout the process that the franchise did not see a long-term future with Harden, sources said,” per Charania.

Harden, who will turn 34 during the offseason, was eligible to sign a 4-year, $213 million extension with the Sixers this summer. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said “it was unlikely that they were going to make such a robust commitment to him.” Harden spoke during the season about sacrificing his role and money to help Philly put together its roster last year.