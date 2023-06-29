james harden
James Harden Will Pick Up His Player Option And Work On A Trade With The Sixers

James Harden‘s time with the Philadelphia 76ers has apparently come to an end. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden will make the surprising move of opting into the final year of his contract and bypass unrestricted free agency this summer. The catch: Wojnarowski reports that both Harden and the Sixers will work together on finding a new team, going as far as to say that the expectation is that he won’t return to Philadelphia.

The news was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As for potential suitors, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice mentioned that the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in potentially figuring something out with Harden. That report ended up being confirmed, with Wojnarowski adding the New York Knicks as another potential team to watch. There’s no word on whether the Houston Rockets, which have long held an interest in bringing Harden back to the place where he was a league MVP, are among the teams involved here.

Harden joined the Sixers at the 2022 NBA trade deadline in a move with the Brooklyn Nets. The soon-to-be 34-year-old guard did not score at quite the rate that we’ve seen in the past last season, as he averaged 21 points per game, but led the NBA with 10.7 assists a night.

