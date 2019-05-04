Here’s Why Sixers Fans Are Allowed To Wear Dog Masks To Game 4 Against The Raptors

Associate Editor
05.03.19

Getty Image

There is no more powerful natural resource than the energy produced by Philadelphia sports fans when one of their teams are good. That was on display two years ago, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, and it was evident during Game 3 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when the Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-1 series lead.

If the 76ers do something special this year, it will invariably draw comparisons to the run that the Eagles went on with Nick Foles under center. These comparisons will also exist because it’s extremely possible that the dog masks that were made famous during that stretch will pop up again.

Sixers fan and very nice guy who I once met at a Modern Baseball concert Shamus Clancy tweeted at the Sixers Twitter account and got clarification that fans will be allowed into the arena on Sunday with dog masks on their heads. We’ll get to why this is a thing in a moment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Philadelphia Eagles
TAGSNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPHILADELPHIA EAGLESTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 11 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP