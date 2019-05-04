Getty Image

There is no more powerful natural resource than the energy produced by Philadelphia sports fans when one of their teams are good. That was on display two years ago, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, and it was evident during Game 3 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when the Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-1 series lead.

If the 76ers do something special this year, it will invariably draw comparisons to the run that the Eagles went on with Nick Foles under center. These comparisons will also exist because it’s extremely possible that the dog masks that were made famous during that stretch will pop up again.

Sixers fan and very nice guy who I once met at a Modern Baseball concert Shamus Clancy tweeted at the Sixers Twitter account and got clarification that fans will be allowed into the arena on Sunday with dog masks on their heads. We’ll get to why this is a thing in a moment.