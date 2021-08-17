Getty Image
DimeMag

The Sixers And Joel Embiid Agreed To A 4-Year, $196 Million Supermax Extension

TwitterAssociate Editor

Joel Embiid will stay with the franchise that drafted him for the foreseeable future. According to reports by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN and Shams Charania of ESPN, the 2021-20 NBA MVP runner-up and the Philadelphia 76ers came to terms on a supermax contract extension, one that will pay Embiid $196 million for the next four years.

Bobby Marks of ESPN broke down the financials behind the deal, which is projected to pay Embiid more than $50 million over each of its final two years.

Because Embiid has two years remaining on his current contract, he’s not eligible to hit free agency again until the 2027 offseason, when he will be 33 years old. One former teammate took to Twitter upon hearing the news to celebrate Embiid’s big payday.

The face of The Process had his best season as a professional last year, earning second-team All-NBA and All-Defense nods while finishing second to Nikola Jokic in MVP voting. Arguably the most impactful center in the league due to his ability to help the Sixers win games on both ends of the floor, Embiid averaged a career-high 28.5 points with 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and one steal in 31.1 minutes per game. Despite the individual success and the team racing out to the best record in the Eastern Conference last year, it did end abruptly, as Philadelphia lost to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in the conference semifinals.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×