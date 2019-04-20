Mike Scott Sealed The Sixers’ Comeback Win Over The Nets In Game 4

Getty Image

Mike Scott was just what the Philadelphia 76ers needed. Just like we all predicted.

The sharpshooter hit the game-winning three for the Sixers in the final moments of Game 4 in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon to give the Sixers a 3-1 series lead. In a game that featured an actual fight, the final moments truly felt like a heavyweight bout.

A third quarter scuffle between Joel Embiid and Jared Dudley saw Dudley and Jimmy Butler ejected from the game and saw the Sixers fall behind by double digits. But the away team fought back in the fourth to get within striking distance, setting up a wild final two minutes in Brooklyn like we haven’t seen yet this postseason.