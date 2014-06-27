Sixers Select Joel Embiid With The Third Pick Of The 2014 NBA Draft

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
06.26.14 4 years ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Kansas center Joel Embiid with the third pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

The presumptive number one pick before breaking his foot, some assumed Embiid’s draft-day slide would keep him out of the top five. Obviously, his overwhelming potential ultimately won over GM Sam Hinkie and the Sixers in the end. Embiid will be sidelined the next 4-6 months after undergoing surgery on his foot last week.

Is Embiid a good fit with the 76ers?

