Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia after he reported to camp late once it became clear that his efforts at a holdout weren’t going to get him traded before the season started and he found himself missing out on a lot of money.

Simmons was back with the team starting on Sunday, with practice footage of him going through the motions with the team emerging on Monday when reporters were allowed in. The All-Star has yet to speak with the media since arriving in Philadelphia (which happened suddenly last week and even caught the Sixers by surprise) but was scheduled to do so on Tuesday after practice. That is, until a release got sent out by the team that Simmons had been suspended for the season opener due to “conduct detrimental to the team.”

This is going well. pic.twitter.com/ms2j85sSKJ — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) October 19, 2021

Per numerous reports, Simmons refusal to be engaged in practice led to Doc Rivers kicking him out at the end of practice and, ultimately, the one-game suspension.

Ben Simmons is not talking today, I’m told, and was suspended due to an event that happened at practice today — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 19, 2021

Ben Simmons was kicked out of today’s practice for no being engaged, according to sources. #Sixers — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 19, 2021

Simmons’ reluctance to physically and mentally engage with the Sixers since his return has been a consistent theme, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/bG1Cs2EuZ4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2021

Rivers confirmed that he felt Simmons became “a distraction” in practice when he met with the media shortly after the suspension was announced.

Rivers: “i just thought he was a distraction today, he didn’t want to do what everyone else is doing” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 19, 2021

It’s not a major surprise that this is happening, given Simmons has made clear he doesn’t want to play in Philly anymore but the team won’t trade him for pennies on the dollar, which has led to a stalemate. It figures to only get uglier from here, as it seems unlikely that Simmons or the Sixers suddenly change course until things get considerably worse. Who breaks first will be interesting to watch from afar, as Simmons getting suspended constantly and losing out on checks will test his resolve, while having a star disrupting practice will likewise test how uncomfortable the Sixers are willing to get while remaining adamant about their asking price.