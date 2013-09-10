SMU-Bound Emmanuel Mudiay Looks Like A Future Star

Ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the 2014 ESPN 100, you’d expect 6-5 Emmanuel Mudiay to go to Kansas or Oklahoma or Kentucky or Baylor or some other school noted for corralling big-time, potential one-and-done candidates. Instead, recently at the Under Armour Elite 24 game, the combo guard picked Southern Methodist. Huh? The Mustangs haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 1993, but they are close to home and they do have Larry Brown. Now, SMU and LB also have their first big recruit.

Some are comparing Mudiay to Russell Westbrook. Watch the video to see why.

Did he make the right move going to SMU?

