In 2012, Gatorade is emphasizing that what you put in your body is just as important as what you put on it. In their new campaign dubbed “Win From Within,” watch everyone from Dwyane Wade to Usain Bolt train, practice and compete.

This spot will debut during the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

