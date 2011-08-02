Sneak Peek: New Exhibits At The Basketball Hall Of Fame

08.02.11 7 years ago

In advance of next Friday’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, the Mecca of hoops has released a few images from some of their new exhibits featuring Dennis Rodman, the Class of 2011 – including Artis Gilmore‘s 1970 Final Four ring, Chris Mullin‘s 1984 Olympic jersey and Herb Magee‘s 903-win basketball – and the Dallas Mavericks. Check ’em out:

The Class of 2011 inductees include former NBA star and 1992 Dream Team member Chris Mullin; five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman; ABA/NBA legend Artis Gilmore; four-time NCAA women’s coach of the year Tara VanDerveer; four-time Olympic gold medalist Teresa Edwards; European star Arvydas Sabonis; all-time NCAA wins leader Herb Magee; eight-time NBA champion Tom “Satch” Sanders; coaching legend Tex Winter; and former Harlem Globetrotter Reece “Goose” Tatum, who will be honored posthumously.

When was the last time you were in Springfield to check it out?

