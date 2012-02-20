SNL Spoofs Jeremy Lin Racial Jokes

#Video
02.20.12 6 years ago 15 Comments

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” was one of the funniest episodes in a very long time. Their sketches are usually best when they are either completely absurd or when they find a way to take a stance or provide commentary on a social situation while still being funny.

Saturday’s episode came out of the gates strong with this “New York Sports Now” sketch taking on the ridiculous overuse of puns using Jeremy Lin‘s name and the racial insensitivity of the national media. Check it out here:

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagjeremy linReal Storiessaturday night livevideo

