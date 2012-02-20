SNL Spoofs Jeremy Lin Racial Jokes

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” was one of the funniest episodes in a very long time. Their sketches are usually best when they are either completely absurd or when they find a way to take a stance or provide commentary on a social situation while still being funny.
Saturday’s episode came out of the gates strong with this “New York Sports Now” sketch taking on the ridiculous overuse of puns using Jeremy Lin‘s name and the racial insensitivity of the national media. Check it out here:
hilarious. a turbotax ad.
i got geico!! hurray!!
Shit had me chuckling, a rarity these days from SNL. The humor is pretty meta though. Using insensitive Asian jokes to show how insensitive the media is being.
That sketch was great, so spot on. SOme racists like Bruce will try to say that it is demonstrating that black folks are too sensitive while no one is holding back their Asian jokes, but that’s not it at all. The point is that for some reason no one feels the need to hold back their Asian jokes, no one is worried that they will offend the folks who make up more than a quarter of the earth’s population and that it’s not alright to stereotype anyone. ALthough the one joke I liked the best and didn’t think was too harsh was “I hope he likes a little Chinese in his MSG” that was just clever wordplay.
Austin Burton needs to read this article and apologize to the world
@Big Freeze
the skit wasnt about the media per se, but about what JBaller is talking about- namely that making racial jokes about Asians is completely ok, but racial jokes about blacks (and certain other minorities) is off limits.
couldn’t watch this clip here, had to find it somewhere else. stupid country restriction. eff SOPA :)
funny clip. but damn, you americans are so sensitive when it comes to racial jokes :O no matter what colour is involved.
@high — Apologize for what?
I thought this skit was a way to be able to make all the asian jokes they ever wanted to make, and not get in trouble.
the MSG joke was kinda clever tho lol
for agreeing with mayweather, basically.
now that the link is fixed, that was great social commentary about the double-standard- why its ok to ‘have fun’ with some ethnic groups whereas its taboo with others
@tall order — Maybe if I did agree with Floyd, @high would have a point. But I didn’t.
@AB
I see those super sensitive people are still accusing you of being a racist.
@tall order & high
Bringing light to a racial issue does not make a person racist. AB wasn’t derogatory is his piece that he wrote LAST WEEK. Floyd on the otherhand is clearly a racist. Every time he deals with an asian person he always to open his stank mouth. I hope he shares a cell with a yakuza.
Did race play a small part in the amount of media coverage Tiger received?? Yup.
How about the Williams sisters in tennis?? Yup.
Similarly, what about Danica Patrick? Am I sexist for saying a part of the reason why she received a lot of attention is because she was a woman racing in a man’s sport?? Fuck yeah!
And if a black player led the NHL in scoring one year, you could bet your last dollar that he would be all over Canadian news… why?? Because a black man has never done that before.
And just to get silly, if a legally declared midget played in the NBA, like 4’7″, and averaged similar numbers to what Jose Calderon is averaging, and played decent defence… he’d get the Beatles treatment. He’d be like a rockstar around the world mainly because of his height, not because of his play.
If I’m accused of being a racist or sexist or anti-midget for make the above statements, then the accusers have a lot of learning to do. Things that have never happened before tend to be a big deal.
lmao..very funny.