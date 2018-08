With J.R. Smith tearing it up over the last three games, it seems only fitting that we post his theme song to lead you into the weekend. If you’ve been living in a hole for the past few months, this is called “So Right” and it was originally performed by Milford Jerome. It’s just amazing.

