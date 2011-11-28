Source: 3-Time NBA All-Star Brandon Roy Could Be Available

Sure, the 27-year-old has been slowed by knee issues, but don’t forget that he was a member of the All-NBA Second Team in 2009 and the All-NBA Third Team in 2010. And after his legendary Game 4 performance in this year’s playoffs despite just playing 47 games last season, there are plenty of teams – Chicago, Minnesota, Golden State – that would still be interested in signing him.
According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein via Twitter last night, Blazers coaches have been told waiving Roy is a “strong possibility.” This coming from an organization that still doesn’t have a GM in place. But with $68.3 million headed his way over the next four seasons, you can understand why Portland is going to take some time to think about this.
“Paul Allen, the Blazers’ billionaire owner, can surely afford the bill, but waiving Roy will not create cap room,” writes Howard Beck of The New York Times, who calls Roy perhaps the amnesty clause’s “most enticing candidate.” And because the amnesty rule doesn’t expire, it might make sense for the Blazers to take a wait-and-see approach with Roy before they cut him loose – especially with Greg Oden‘s future not yet determined.
Roy need to go to the land of rehab: Pheonix Suns andget with their medical staff…..Portland has some serious talent with Roy, LMA, Batum, Oden, Wesley, etc but they never have them all on the floor together to have some continuity. Let’s face it.thos team is as collectively talent as any of the other young teams but they need to be healthy
The Blazers should give him 1 more year. Yes, it is a business but being cut-throat doesn’t always work out. Give him 1 year to prove his knees can take the strain that this truncated season will dish out. If he emerges from the fire alright, continue to pay the man. Or at least ask him to renegotiate his contract.
Continuing to be loyal to their players will eventually payoff.
For fantasy purposes… I’d only draft LMA & Felton. Everyone else shall not be trusted.
Give him up while it’s early…mathews is an emerging player although with the departure of Roy who will be his backup off the pine?
if roy is released, he should go to the team that drafted him…the twolves.
now this is the shit i really missed. no damn trade rumors during the offseason just doesn’t seem right…
Sad to say it because he was one of my favorite players to watch (Kobe was scare to guard him, haha), but his knees are washed up and he shouldn’t get all that $$. He will have a job for sure, which is great, but he does not deserve to make top $$ if he can not perform, point blank
Lol like the precious poster said he should go to the suns get his body healthy. Roy was a beast. Consigned by Kobe
Lol like the previous poster said he should go to the suns get his body healthy. Roy was a beast. Consigned by Kobe
To the bulls!
Question!:
If a player is released under amnesty n they receive the rest of their original contract, can they sign a new contract thereby gettin cash from 2 different teams?
brandon roy is a monster. why waive him? you’d still be over the cap and unable to sign a replacement. i say give him one more year. but if they do waive him there will be a riot. im not joking either. basketball is that serious in portland.
Two things: Roy to Chicago would be amazing! A backcourt of Rose and Roy could be the best in the league; look out Miami. And no point in waiting for Oden, his time is long gone, he is this generation’s Kwame Brown.
@ K Diz – I imagine that whomever picks up Roy (or Player X) would inherit his contract. But I don’t know for sure.
I hate seeing this guy struggle like that. If Portland does waive him, and Chicago only has to pay him leage minimum, then i say go for it. But if Chicago has to pick up any of his old contract after the waiver then its not worth the risk. Roy has the knees of a 70yr old man…basically he has Greg oden knees.
But Chicago with Rose and Roy would be a thing of beauty on the court. Those guys would make a very good team who plays very well off each others strengths.
C’mon Bulls!