Lamar Odom Rep Tells TMZ He Is Fine, But Still Missing After Crack Cocaine Allegations

This is getting out of control. Perhaps you read the ugly details reported this weekend by celebrity gossip site, TMZ. Their sources claim that Lamar Odom has been addicted to crack cocaine for the last two years, and that now he’s been missing for the last few days.

UPDATE:

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that Odom’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, denies he is missing, saying ” “Lamar is not missing. His wife knows exactly where he is.”

Lamar’s wife, Khloe Kardashian, sent a tweet out after the TMZ report surfaced, reading “”Really hard to sit here and listen to people talk sâ€” about my family.”

Schwartz also said Odom is still looking to join a team next season: “Playing in the NBA is still very much a part of Lamar’s plans.”

EARLIER

Reading the reports makes us queasy, but Odom’s unknown status at present makes it necessary to pass along. According to TMZ:

Sources connected to the NBA star tell us people on Lamar’s side, and on the Kardashian side have not been able to find Lamar or contact him for nearly 72 hours — and we’re told the main concern is he’s hiding out while doing crack cocaine. As TMZ first reported …Khloe Kardashian threw him out of the house Wednesday after attempting an intervention which Lamar squarely rejected. We’ve already told you Lamar’s been battling addiction for at least 2 years — and even reluctantly agreed to go to rehab in San Diego a year ago … although he bailed after 3 weeks. Our sources tell us Lamar has gone off the hinges since basketball season ended and he became a free agent.

TMZ updated their story with a rep for Lamar saying he was fine, but without confirming his present whereabouts.

The original allegations by the gossip site claimed that Odom had been addicted to crack cocaine for the last two years. Since Odom has not tested positive for drugs since 2001 when a third positive test led to a suspension, the veracity of the claim was in question. But since Odom’s gone missing after the story was published, it stands to reason that something is up.

ESPNNewYork’s Jared Zwerling revealed yesterday on Twitter that a close contact of Odom’s says he’s going through a lot in his personal life, but he wants to be back with the Lakers, with whom he won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Talking to a close contact of Lamar Odom's in NYC. Said while Lamar "is going through a lot in his personal life, he wants to be a Laker." — Jared Zwerling (@JaredZwerling) August 26, 2013

Odom saw career lows last season with the Clippers, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. This comes after an even more calamitous 2011-12 season when he was asked to leave the Mavericks, though not officially waived towards the end of the season.

In the summer of 2011, during the lockout that pushed the start of the season until Christmas Day, Odom was involved in the initial trade bringing Chris Paul to the Lakers. After the deal was nixed by commissioner David Stern, a hurt Odom asked to be traded. They obliged â€” much to the chagrin of Kobe Bryant â€” and so began his aborted time in Dallas.

Whatever personal demons are troubling Odom at present, we wish him the best and hope to see him in an NBA uniform next year.

