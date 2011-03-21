Source: Zach Randolph Nears 4-Year Extension With Grizzlies

Zach Randolph is quietly having one of the best seasons in the NBA this year. Averaging 20.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game – with five 20-point, 20-rebound games to date – you can see why Randolph thinks he deserves to get paid to stay in Memphis. And apparently the Grizzlies are finally starting to realize that as well. So while there were murmurs that Z-Bo was headed to Orlando around the trade deadline, the word out of The River City now is that a deal could get done any day.

From Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

The Griz initiated and held serious contract negotiations with Randolph over the past week, and both sides continue to discuss the framework of a four-year deal that could be finalized soon.

Randolph’s agent, Raymond Brothers, and Griz general manager Chris Wallace confirmed that they have been involved in constructive talks after months of inactivity.

“I think they’re serious,” Brothers said of the Grizzlies’ intent to sign Randolph. “I’m optimistic we’ll get something done.”

Memphis is currently 38-32 and owns the eight-seed if the playoffs were to start today. And as is the case with all unrestricted free agents, the worry becomes that if a deal is not reached before the end of the year, they’ll likely lose Randolph for nothing this summer. But how much is he worth?

The 10-year NBA veteran is earning $17.3 million this season, the final year of a six-year, $84 million deal he signed with Portland in 2004. And while Tillery notes that Randolph has most likely backed off his initial demand of an extension similar to the three-year, $65 million deal Pau Gasol signed last summer with Los Angeles, he’d unlikely sign an extension for less than $10 million a year.

What do you think? Would you sign Randolph to an extension? What’s he worth?

