Spalding Releases New Adam Silver Game Balls

Today marks the first where Adam Silver will be commissioner of the NBA. We acknowledged David Stern‘s impact yesterday, but now it’s Silver’s league. As such Spalding, the official game ball of the NBA for 30 years â€” as long as Stern served, has issued 72 new game balls to each of the 30 NBA teams to be put into play beginning today, Saturday, February 1.

The new game balls will include Silver’s signature.

Here’s David Stern’s signature on the old game balls:

And here are the new game balls bearing Adam Silver’s signature. It’s the little things that make a transition smooth, and this is just one of them as we attempt to live in a Post-Stern NBA.

