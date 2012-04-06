Spec Ops: The Line Narrative Trailer

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Video Games
04.06.12 6 years ago

Are you sick of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 yet? I’m not… the new multiplayer levels are killing it (come see about me on Liberation). But either way, you should check out the new shooter being released on June 26. It’s called Spec Ops: The Line from 2K Games and appears like it’s going to be a hellishly fun ride. This trailer for the third-person shooter focuses on the city of Dubai after a number of sandstorms with a strong narrative and intense combat.

Will you cop?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Video Games
TAGS2K GAMESspec ops: the lineStyle - Kicks and Gearvideo games

