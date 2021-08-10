Spencer Dinwiddie is headed to the nation’s capital where he will step into the point guard role alongside Bradley Beal to form a potent offensive backcourt for the Wizards. Dinwiddie arrives in Washington after a sign-and-trade this offseason that saw the Wizards able to bring him in as a restricted free agent without having to part with any of the players that came their way in the Russell Westbrook deal, as they overhauled their roster this summer with what eventually became one massive trade.

There’s plenty to be excited about with the Dinwiddie and Beal pairing, as the two are explosive off the dribble threats who will apply tons of pressure to opposing defenses and should, in theory, create a lot of open looks for Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and others. That won’t be the only pressure Dinwiddie is applying in the nation’s capital, though, as the point guard’s love of cryptocurrency is going to send him to Capitol Hill to lobby senators about Bitcoin.

Spencer Dinwiddie on being the next Wizards starting PG: "I'm not Gilbert, John or Russ… I think I'll possibly be the first point guard in D.C. to lobby Senators about Bitcoin." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 9, 2021

Dinwiddie was joking, at least we think, but it is a great quote for distinguishing ones self from the point guards of the past in Washington. The Wizards are going to be a fascinating team to watch next year for myriad reasons, as fans around the Association will once again be paying attention to how they perform as the entire league continues to hope for Beal’s eventual exit. However, the Wizards have positioned themselves pretty well this offseason to build on last year’s run to the playoffs with a much deeper roster, headlined by Dinwiddie’s addition who will look to prove himself impactful on and off the court in Washington next season.