Spencer Dinwiddie Hit Three 3s In The Last 30 Seconds To Force OT In Houston

01.16.19 21 mins ago

The Brooklyn Nets cannot help but to play in close games every night. Every Nets game seemingly comes down to the wire, and Wednesday’s game in Houston was no different.

James Harden and the Rockets welcomed the Nets to town with Harden going off for his customary 50-point outing as he managed to cruise past the oddsmaker’s 40.5 point total projection for a second straight 50-point game.

However, Harden dominating offensively wasn’t enough for the Rockets to put away the Nets because for 30 seconds at the end of the game, Spencer Dinwiddie did his best Jams Harden impression. Dinwiddie hit three three-pointers in the final 26.2 seconds of play, including an absurd, well-contested pull-up three from way outside to tie it with eight seconds to play.

