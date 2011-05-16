Spotted: Amar’e Stoudemire’s New Billboard In Times Square

Nearly a month after Carmelo Anthony got his first billboard in NYC, teammate Amar’e Stoudemire and Sheets energy strips are taking over Times Square with the company’s first foray into the ad world – part of a $10 million marketing campaign.

Leveraging athlete and celebrity involvement by co-founder LeBron James and partners such as Stoudemire, Ray Rice, Pitbull and Drake, the campaign will incorporate social media, traditional advertising and massive sampling programs.

For more information, visit www.takeasheet.com.

