Spurs Are The West’s Best; Paul George Shows Off The Future

Last night was one of those evenings where we really wished we didn’t cover the NBA for a living. Who set up this schedule? When you combine a bunch of really bad teams with some good teams that don’t have anything to play for, ugly basketball ensues and brain cells die. Not all was lost though. The Spurs might have a few old guys, but they can still get it done, and last night San Antonio wrapped up the West’s No. 1 seed with a 124-89 destruction of the Blazers. Tim Duncan had 18 and the versatile Spurs again made sure everyone fed on Portland’s remains … Immediately, the Spurs jumped out, holding the Blazers to 18 points in the first quarter on 27 percent shooting. Later, as the buzzer sounded on the first half, Raymond Felton fouled Gary Neal as the Spur was shooting a 35-footer on the run. From there, the outcome was never in question … Meanwhile in the nation’s capital, Washington blew out Charlotte by nearly 30 in the battle of ping-pong balls. After one quarter, John Wall (16 points, 14 assists) was doing basically whatever he wanted, nearly ringing up what felt like a triple-double in 12 minutes with eight points, six dimes and four boards by the time he took a rest. By the half, he had 12 and nine and then before going into the locker room, he gave an interview where he basically said something to the tune of: At the beginning of the game, we weren’t respecting them. It was too close so I think we weren’t really playing hard. Then we started respecting them and began blowing them out. It’s pretty sad that a statement like that is actually true … Jan Vesely can’t shoot, but he had eight in the first quarter and finished with 16. He’s kind of like Andray Blatche… except he’s in shape, plays hard, doesn’t shoot 20-foot fadeaways and has a girl who hands out love on national TV … Quick. Name us five guys crazier than Metta World Peace. Stephen Jackson? Nic Cage? DMX at any point in the last decade? Tyrus Thomas has to be in the conversation, especially after he tried to start Wrestlemania all over again with his 68-year-old coach (who definitely also has an extra crazy gene). Early last night, Thomas couldn’t allow QB’s Finest to out-stage him with World Peace’s headhunting elbow from Sunday afternoon. So Thomas went and threw a flying elbow at James Singleton, getting called for a flagrant 2 and an ejection. Who remembers when this cat was almost the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft? … The Grizzlies rode six players in double figures to a win over Kyrie Irving (25 points) and Cleveland, 109-101. They are now just a half of a game behind the Clippers for homecourt advantage in the first round … DeMar DeRozan was ejected for getting his Roger Clemens on and throwing a fastball after he didn’t agree with a call, and we couldn’t blame him. On a night where Milwaukee was playing for their playoff lives, there sure wasn’t a lot of intensity to be had. Milwaukee won 92-86, but with Philly winning, they were still eliminated. Brandon Jennings had 25 in a lost cause … Keep reading to hear how Paul George gave us a glimpse of the future …
Spurs Are The West’s Best; Paul George Shows Off The Future
uproxx 04.24.12 6 years ago
