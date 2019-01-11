The Spurs Took Down The Thunder In The NBA’s Game Of The Year

01.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Is it too early to call a winner for Game of the Year? Let’s hope not, but what the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder did on Thursday night might be the landslide winner at season’s end. This game, a 154-147 San Antonio win in double overtime, had everything: Stars like LaMarcus Aldridge and Russell Westbrook performed to their absolute best, the Spurs showed deadly efficiency, Jerami Grant had a breakout performance, and a whole lot more. It’s rare that a single game features so many storylines and near-endless excitement, but that’s what the NBA does best.

It was evident something special was brewing early on, because the Spurs quite literally could not miss from three. They started off the game shooting 14-for-14 from three-point range — for reference sake, the most three-pointers a team has made in a single game without a miss was seven. If the Spurs decided not to shoot a single three for the rest of the game after their 14th triple went in, they would have doubled the record.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#Russell Westbrook
TAGSderrick whiteJerami GrantLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 4 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP