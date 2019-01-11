The Spurs Took Down The Thunder In The NBA’s Game Of The Year

Getty Image

Is it too early to call a winner for Game of the Year? Let’s hope not, but what the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder did on Thursday night might be the landslide winner at season’s end. This game, a 154-147 San Antonio win in double overtime, had everything: Stars like LaMarcus Aldridge and Russell Westbrook performed to their absolute best, the Spurs showed deadly efficiency, Jerami Grant had a breakout performance, and a whole lot more. It’s rare that a single game features so many storylines and near-endless excitement, but that’s what the NBA does best.

It was evident something special was brewing early on, because the Spurs quite literally could not miss from three. They started off the game shooting 14-for-14 from three-point range — for reference sake, the most three-pointers a team has made in a single game without a miss was seven. If the Spurs decided not to shoot a single three for the rest of the game after their 14th triple went in, they would have doubled the record.