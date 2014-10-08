Spurs’ Danny Green Takes Inappropriate Selfie In Germany, Then Apologizes

As of this writing, the Spurs are leading Alba Berlin, 81-82, at the O2 World stadium in Berlin, Germany. Earlier in the day, though, sharpshooting San Antonio wing Danny Green got into some controversy while he was sightseeing. Green posted an unseemly selfie to his Facebook from the Holocaust museum and attached a caption to the pic he definitely wishes he could take back.
Green isn’t smirking in the picture and there’s nothing inherently wrong with it until you read the offending caption: “You know I had to do it one time lol #Holocaust.” The LOL in particular isn’t a very appropriate response to a museum commemorating the estimated 6 million jewish people and countless other religious and ethnic groups who were killed during the genocidal horror that was Nazi-led holocaust.
Since then Green has changed the caption to read “A lot of history here, more than you could imagine…very sad/tragic things happened ?#?holocaust? ?#?berlin?”
He’s also issued a series of apologies for the selfie on Twitter:
It’s obvious Green wasn’t overtly trying to offend people or stir up any anti-Semitic rationale behind the photo. He’s changed the caption and issued multiple apologies on Twitter, so we should give him the benefit of the doubt.
Still, the lesson here is quite simple to understand: it’s never OK to write, “lol #Holocaust.”
What do you think?
I really wonder what he meant with the original tweet though. Good on Green for recognising the problem and correcting. Manning up to your mistakes isn’t always easy.
Tell that to the jew media, they will crucify him for ages.
Agreed. When it comes to the Holocaust, I understand why they are sensitive. But to see them commiting the same attrocities in Palestine, leaves me with little sympathy.
Exactly.
I’m sure his original post was just him relaying to his followers what they already knew – that he couldn’t leave the museum without taking a selfie
He’s standing on the pillars. That’s what he’s loling about (either that or that he couldn’t leave the memorial without taking a selfie). He’s doing something you shouldn’t but others do. There was a musician who did the same and got flack for it and in his picture you can see people in the background doing the same thing. (search MAKJ Holocaust)
When someone told me about this I couldn’t figure what the problem was. Every article I found said the picture wasn’t the problem but the caption was. That’s when I realized they must not know about standing on the pillars. If you take the picture out of context like that it looks like hes laughing about the Holocaust.
It should be the other way around. People should be mad that he’s standing on the pillars not at the caption. I think they’re suppose to represent the Jews that died. So in that sense he’s standing on them.
people in this country are such sensitive poosies. seriously, jew media is right, quit making it all about you. he took a selfie to show he was there. nothing disrespectful unless you add your own twisted narcissistic context to it. you people wonder why everyone considers you a laughingstock and you are the butt of all jokes.
what do a jew and a pizza have in common? yup…
Amen brother. Stay awake!
Anytime you go “LOL” and “HOLOCAUST” right after it….not a good look.