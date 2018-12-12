Getty Image

Steph Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is among the five-best point guards to ever live, and since James Naismith cut the bottoms out of some peach baskets at a YMCA in western Massachusetts, no one has ever been better at the art of shooting a basketball than No. 30 for the Golden State Warriors. Exactly none of these takes are scorching hot, unlike Curry, who has been shooting fireballs out of his hands when he has taken the floor during the 2018-19 NBA season.

The bar for a great year by Curry is awfully high. This is because of a few factors — his production, his ability to impact the best team in the league, the fact that he is a back-to-back MVP and the only player to ever be named the unanimous MVP, etc. — but even by the myriad of standards set by Curry, this has been, quite possibly, the best individual season of his NBA career to date.

In terms of raw numbers, Curry has been unreal. His 30.1 points per game tie his career-best mark, his 5.2 rebounds per game are just off that pace, and while his 5.8 assists per game aren’t near his career-best, it’s nothing to scoff at, either. His shooting percentages are ludicrous as well, as he’s setting career-highs in field goal percentage (51.3 percent), three-point field goal percentage (50 percent), free throw percentage (93.8 percent), effective field goal percentage (64.9 percent), and true shooting percentage (68.9 percent). His mark from behind the arc (which we’ll dive into a little deeper in, oh, three paragraphs) and his true shooting percentage are the best in the league this year.

If not for a pesky groin injury that he suffered this season that has cost him 11 of the Warriors’ 28 games, it’s not a stretch to say that he’d be in the driver’s seat to win his third MVP award. Before he went down, you could have argued he was the favorite to win it despite how wonderful guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis have been this year. But still, despite the amount of time he has missed, Curry’s been nothing short of brilliant.