Stephen Curry Offered A First-Look At The Under Armour Curry 7

With training camp starting soon around the NBA, it’s also getting to be about that time for signature shoes to launch from various superstars. The LeBron 17s and Air Jordan 34s have already been unveiled and, in the case of the LeBrons, hit the market.

On Monday, Stephen Curry and Under Armour joined the fray with a first look at the upcoming Curry 7, as well as some information on the first colorway that will be released to the public. The red/gray/black UNDRTD colorway will go on sale to the public on Nov. 1 at UA.com and various retailers, and Under Armour offered a look at Steph on the court in that colorway.

Another workout video shows Curry in a different colorway of the Curry 7, which will release globally on Nov. 29.

As for details about the sneaker’s construction and how it differs from the Curry 6, there’s nothing official yet in terms of information on materials, but they certainly look similar to the silhouette of the 6, but with some updates — there appears to be a new outsole, midsole design, and mesh upper on the toe. We’ll surely find out those details in the next month leading up to the release, but for now you can add the Curry 7 release to your calendar.