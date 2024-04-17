The Golden State Warriors will not participate in the playoffs this year. Despite going 46-36 during the regular season, Golden State needed to survive the Play-In Tournament as the 10-seed in order to earn a postseason berth, and on Tuesday night, they were unable to get past the Sacramento Kings. As such, they’re heading into an offseason that could end up shaking the foundation upon which their dynasty has been built.

While Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both under contract for the foreseeable future, Klay Thompson is slated to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, as the two sides have not been able to work out an extension. It’s led to questions about whether he could actually leave, and unfortunately for Thompson, his final opportunity to play this year went as bad as it possibly could — he had zero points in 32 minutes against the Kings and went 0-for-10 from the field.

After the game, Curry was asked to comment on what the future could hold for Thompson, and made clear that he can’t see a future where the team’s longtime trio don’t play with one another.

Steph doesn't envision a future where he's not playing alongside Klay and Dray 💙 pic.twitter.com/y2oociTPv3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

“I could never see myself not with those two guys,” Curry said. “I understand this league changes and there’s so many things that go into it and we’re not gonna play forever, but we’ve experienced so much together, and at the end of the day, again, I know they want to win, I know I want to win, and that’s all I’m worried about.”

The good news for the 34-year-old wing is that he was still a productive player this year. While Thompson had his ups and downs during the 2023-24 campaign, he still averaged 17.9 points in 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three.