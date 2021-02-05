As part of Curry Brand’s celebration of Black History Month, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is hooking up with the Baltimore-based artist and activist Devin Allen for a collaboration that celebrates the Black community in Baltimore.

The collection, which will support local programs such as Wide Angle Youth Media, the Hilton Recreation Center, and the Level 82 Fund, goes on sale today. In addition to the clothing collection and media package, Curry will drop a new colorway of his signature Under Armour sneaker, the Curry 8 Beautiful Flow. The new kicks incorporate the black, red, and green of the Pan-African flag as well as a dark charcoal color that represents the asphalt of Baltimore’s streets.

Congrats @byDVNLLN! We Been rocking in Baltimore, the Bay, on the mic in Tokyo. This is well deserved! #blackexcellence https://t.co/PsYhs0BPPH pic.twitter.com/GrUASNqR83 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 2, 2021

Aside from the Baltimore-inspired clothing and sneakers, Curry is teaming with former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Level 82 Fund to build a new basketball court at the Hilton Rec Center in West Baltimore. Altogether, the UNDR ARMR X DVNLLN collection is designed to highlight the resilience of Baltimore’s young athletes and the overall community while continuing to build it up and create a new generation of artists and activists like Allen, in addition to athletes like Curry and Smith.

