Steph Curry Had Under Armour Make Custom Sneakers For Guy Fieri’s Son

Getty Image

Guy Fieri is a huge Golden State Warriors fan, and when you’re the mayor of Flavortown you get some pretty impressive sports fan perks. Those benefits apparently extend to Fieri’s son, who got a custom pair of Under Armour shoes with the help of Steph Curry.

Fieri was on an episode of Sneaker Shopping, the Complex show takes various people to Flight Club in Miami to talk shoes and eventually buy them. The episode featuring Guy Fieri does both things, starting with a story about how Curry gave his son special shoes after he stopped by the set of Guy’s Grocery Games.

The scene is set up as such — Curry’s wife, Ayesha, is on an episode and Steph tagged along to watch. Fieri’s two sons, Hunter and Ryder, are also big Warriors fans and Ryder, the younger of the two, chatted up Steph. At some point he mentioned that he wanted a pair of shoes that Under Armour doesn’t make in his size, and Curry stepped in and said he knew a guy who could make it happen.