Steph Curry Had Under Armour Make Custom Sneakers For Guy Fieri’s Son

03.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Guy Fieri is a huge Golden State Warriors fan, and when you’re the mayor of Flavortown you get some pretty impressive sports fan perks. Those benefits apparently extend to Fieri’s son, who got a custom pair of Under Armour shoes with the help of Steph Curry.

Fieri was on an episode of Sneaker Shopping, the Complex show takes various people to Flight Club in Miami to talk shoes and eventually buy them. The episode featuring Guy Fieri does both things, starting with a story about how Curry gave his son special shoes after he stopped by the set of Guy’s Grocery Games.

The scene is set up as such — Curry’s wife, Ayesha, is on an episode and Steph tagged along to watch. Fieri’s two sons, Hunter and Ryder, are also big Warriors fans and Ryder, the younger of the two, chatted up Steph. At some point he mentioned that he wanted a pair of shoes that Under Armour doesn’t make in his size, and Curry stepped in and said he knew a guy who could make it happen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSguy fieriKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRYUNDER ARMOUR
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP