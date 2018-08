Stephen Curry Hurts His Ankle Again; The Lakers Await Superman

There are already inklings from management, trickling out of Bay Area reports, that‘s rolled right ankle Friday night is not as serious as it looks. But don’t let out that breath all the way, Warriors fans, because if he can get his ankle rolled at a standstill by someone stepping on it, this could happen all the time. It’s a huge disappointment for Curry, who’s been rehabbing that troublesome ankle since the spring, and for the Warriors, who just need the good luck of consistent health to make a playoff spot.is the other main worry and he didn’t even make the trip Friday to Portland in the Warriors’ 101-97 win over the Blazers.ran into Curry from behind, and kicked his right foot, which rolled the ankle. It wasn’t the worst ankle roll we’ve ever seen but given that the very joint had been surgically repaired within the last six months, this isn’t exactly a consolation prize knowing it could have been worse. He only had two points in 12 minutes and said he wanted back in butknew better. Afterward Curry tweeted: “If any #DUBS fans see @wessywes2 though, punch him in the gut for me lol.”‘s 24 led the W’s andhad 18 for P-town.had 15 points and seven dimes, including one to a back-cuttingthat drew an audible “whooooa” from the Rose Garden. … In contract news, Friday was a good day forand, who all had their third years of their rookie contract exercised. It’s a no-brainer for all involved, even though Thompson has had more peaks and valleys than the other two. … Brooks turned around and didn’t get off the bench until after the 10th man for the Nets in a 106-96 loss to Philly on Friday.said before the game this rotation would be similar to the real thing, so it was surprising to see Brooks so low when he’s been one of the biggest reasons to be excited about the Nets.had 24 points and, get this, nine boards, for Philly to lead all scorers. He hit a nasty fall-away jumper from the corner to seal it with 30 seconds left.‘ intensity wavered last year, but he’s looked so much more engaged, consistently, as this preseason has gone on. When he wants to play hard he makes ridiculous plays. Case in point, how did he seecutting toward the hoop when D-Will was 30 feet away running to the corner? …andgot into a shoving match in OKC’s 107-97 win over Phoenix in Tulsa, and that was about as memorable as this one got. OKC didn’t playor, though fans were chanting Harden’s name at various times during the night. Or were those a few of the Suns fans? … Hit the jump to read about how close Superman’s debut is in L.A. …