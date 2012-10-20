Stephen Curry Hurts His Ankle Again; The Lakers Await Superman

There are already inklings from management, trickling out of Bay Area reports, that Steph Curry‘s rolled right ankle Friday night is not as serious as it looks. But don’t let out that breath all the way, Warriors fans, because if he can get his ankle rolled at a standstill by someone stepping on it, this could happen all the time. It’s a huge disappointment for Curry, who’s been rehabbing that troublesome ankle since the spring, and for the Warriors, who just need the good luck of consistent health to make a playoff spot. Andrew Bogut is the other main worry and he didn’t even make the trip Friday to Portland in the Warriors’ 101-97 win over the Blazers. Wesley Matthews ran into Curry from behind, and kicked his right foot, which rolled the ankle. It wasn’t the worst ankle roll we’ve ever seen but given that the very joint had been surgically repaired within the last six months, this isn’t exactly a consolation prize knowing it could have been worse. He only had two points in 12 minutes and said he wanted back in but Mark Jackson knew better. Afterward Curry tweeted: “If any #DUBS fans see @wessywes2 though, punch him in the gut for me lol.” David Lee‘s 24 led the W’s and LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 for P-town. Damian Lillard had 15 points and seven dimes, including one to a back-cutting Nicolas Batum that drew an audible “whooooa” from the Rose Garden. … In contract news, Friday was a good day for Tristan Thompson, Kyrie Irving and MarShon Brooks, who all had their third years of their rookie contract exercised. It’s a no-brainer for all involved, even though Thompson has had more peaks and valleys than the other two. … Brooks turned around and didn’t get off the bench until after the 10th man for the Nets in a 106-96 loss to Philly on Friday. Avery Johnson said before the game this rotation would be similar to the real thing, so it was surprising to see Brooks so low when he’s been one of the biggest reasons to be excited about the Nets. Nick Young had 24 points and, get this, nine boards, for Philly to lead all scorers. He hit a nasty fall-away jumper from the corner to seal it with 30 seconds left. Deron Williams‘ intensity wavered last year, but he’s looked so much more engaged, consistently, as this preseason has gone on. When he wants to play hard he makes ridiculous plays. Case in point, how did he see Gerald Wallace cutting toward the hoop when D-Will was 30 feet away running to the corner? … Hasheem Thabeet and Jermaine O’Neal got into a shoving match in OKC’s 107-97 win over Phoenix in Tulsa, and that was about as memorable as this one got. OKC didn’t play James Harden, Perry Jones III or Thabo Sefolosha, though fans were chanting Harden’s name at various times during the night. Or were those a few of the Suns fans? … Hit the jump to read about how close Superman’s debut is in L.A. …
Stephen Curry Hurts His Ankle Again; The Lakers Await Superman
uproxx 10.20.12 6 years ago
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago