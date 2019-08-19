Stephen Curry Is Sponsoring The Creation Of A Golf Program At Howard University

Getty Image

When Stephen Curry isn’t plying his trade as the best shooter in NBA history, the two-time MVP can often be found on the golf course. Curry’s love of golf has led him to a pair of appearances in pro events, as well as the creation of a mini-golf competition TV show, Holey Moley, which debuted this past summer.

His most recent foray into the golf world, however, comes with a much greater purpose in mind. Curry is sponsoring the creation of a golf program at Howard University, a historic black university in Washington D.C. that hasn’t had an official competitive golf program since the 1970s. According to Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post, Curry will gift Howard a donation in the seven-figures (the exact amount is not known) over six years in hopes that by then an endowment can be set up to allow the program to be self-sufficient.

The costs of a golf program are high, given the travel required to compete in tournaments and, just generally, the high cost of golf as it is. Still, the hope is Howard can find sponsorships and other donors to help maintain the program once it’s up and running.